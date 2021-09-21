Itanagar, Sep 21 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday advocated constructing a memorial in honour of Sepoy Agoi Wangsa of 3rd Battalion of Assam Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Punjab on June 16 1992.

The governor during a meeting with RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam at Raj Bhawan said the memorial should be made at the earliest in Longding and it should be imposing, motivating and worthy of the heroism of Sepoy Agoi Wangsa.

Ngandam, accompanied by Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw called on the governor and briefed him about the recognition of the valour of Wangsa, who was honoured with Shaurya Chakra (SC) posthumously, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

The governor said that in addition to the memorial in Longding Town, a befitting memorial should also be made at the site of the last rites of the brave heart in his village.

“The memorial has an emotional attachment for the Wancho community and others as it will inculcate feelings of bravery, courage and self-sacrifice in every visitor” the governor said.

Mishra advised the secretary of Rajya Sainik Board Lt Colonel TC Tayum, to visit Longding in coordination with local MLAs and finalise the site selection.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd) and Air Commodore R D Mosabi, were also present during the meeting, the communiqué added. PTI

