Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mizoram joined the global community in observing the 11th International Day of Yoga, themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', with a significant event held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui, Aizawl on Saturday.

The ceremony, attended by approximately 700 yoga practitioners, was led by Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), accompanied by Lady Governor Bharti Singh. Organised by the National AYUSH Mission and the Directorate of AYUSH, the event exemplified unity and a commitment to holistic well-being.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), expressed his appreciation for the increasing number of people worldwide who continue to embrace yoga, a practice that originated in India and has now spread globally, transcending borders and cultures. The annual observance of the International Day of Yoga is a matter of pride and a significant recognition for India, he added.

He further highlighted that yoga promotes overall well-being by harmonising the body, mind and spirit and that different forms of yoga exercises are designed to enhance both physical and mental health in their unique ways.

The Governor elaborated on the significance and practice of yoga, stating that it encompasses physical fitness, stress relief, and mental clarity in a meaningful way.

He noted that practising yoga correctly not only leads to good health but also cautioned that improper practice could have negative effects.

He urged yoga enthusiasts to continue learning from experts and practitioners under the AYUSH Ministry. He also lauded Mizoram's impressive Air Quality Index, noting that its pristine environment fosters health and happiness, creating an ideal setting for promoting yoga in the years to come.

The event featured a live telecast of the Prime Minister's address from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which inspired attendees.

Participants then engaged in the Common Yoga Protocol, guided by expert instructors, performing a series of exercises to promote physical and mental wellness. Dr. SR Ngurchamliana, Director of Hospital & Medical Education, Health & Family Welfare Department, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for the collective participation.

The Ministry of AYUSH designated ten signature events for International Day of Yoga 2025, with Mizoram hosting two: Yoga Sangam and Harit Yoga. Yoga Sangam showcased widespread participation, highlighting yoga's unifying appeal, while Harit Yoga integrated wellness with environmental conservation through tree-planting and cleanliness initiatives.

Across the state, tree-planting activities were conducted, with the Directorate of AYUSH distributing medicinal plant saplings to promote a sustainable future.

The theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' emphasised not only personal health but also environmental stewardship, advocating for a harmonious relationship with nature. Celebrations extended across Mizoram's districts, with tailored events at District Hqrs., Hospitals, Health and Wellness Centres, educational institutions, organisations and government departments, reflecting the state's dedication to this global initiative. (ANI)

