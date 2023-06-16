Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): As the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties are engaged in a war of words after the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by violence on Thursday, State Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh came out in the defence of the state government.

In an address to the media Kunal Ghosh said, "Whatever is going on in Bhangar is the conspiracy of the Congress, CPI-M and the ISF. There is a script written since the opposition does not have any candidate and hope of winning the election. The opposition requires still pictures and video footage of the disturbance. Then only they can play politics, go to the court, write letters to the centre so they are trying to provoke. They are trying to disrupt peace phase wise and the police is taking action. This is a sensitive time and police is doing their duty."

Also Read | 'Earliest Animal' Fossil of Indian Dickinsonia in Bhimbetka Turns Out To Be Left-Over Impression of Beehive.

Kunal Ghosh said, "There was an incident in North Bengal where the alliance between the Congress and CPI-M had a nomination but they were unable to decide who would be the candidate so there was rift in their alliance and now they are trying to blame the TMC."

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday visited Bhangar, where three people were killed in violence on Thursday.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Thanks People of State for Being Supportive During Cyclonic Storm.

On the visit Kunal Ghosh said, "The Governor was roaming in the streets of Bhangar in this extreme hot weather wearing a black coat and his statements are one-sided. Governor should be impartial. The governor is working on the agenda of the BJP. The opposition is trying to raise an issue and the governor is trying to establish it by wearing a black coat and roaming in this hot weather."

He alleged that in Bengal there are more than 61,000 booths and in that opposition orchestrated violence in three to five booths and TMC's two to three people had been killed in the violence.

"The governor should inform that there is peace in all other booths and in 2003 and 2008 when there was left rule then 60 to 80 people used to die. Now the situation is not so bad. Now these opposition parties backed by BJP are trying to create disturbance. The opposition will use this footages and go to the courts. The governor is trying to establish the plot of the opposition by wearing a black coat. Central forces are justified in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections but in local elections like municipality and panchayat polls in every state, police handles the law and order. We are not afraid of the central forces as the public would give vote on the issues of governance. TMC will win the elections even if the centre decides to send central forces as the mandate would be decided by the public," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)