Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): On being appointed as the governor of Haryana by President Droupadi Murmu, Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday said that it is not a post to take rest and hailed the state for its high per capita income.

Ghosh who is a respected academic and political thinker said that the people of Haryana are "laborious" and mentioned that agriculture is a very important sector for the state, where it has improved.

"Governor post is not a post to take rest...Haryana has improved a lot. The per capita income of the people of Haryana is high. The people of Haryana are very laborious. Agriculture is a very important sector where Haryana has improved a lot", Ghosh told ANI.

Furthermore, Prof. Ghosh stated that present government of Haryana is doing its best to improve the condition of the state. He mentioned that as a "constitutional" head of Haryana it will be a "great" responsibility for him to advise the government for the "betterment" of the state.

"Haryana has improved a lot, and the present leadership is doing its best to improve the condition of the people of Haryana. As the Constitutional Head in future, it will be my great responsibility to advise the government for the betterment and upliftment of the people of Haryana", he said.

Apart from Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, President Droupadi Murmu appointed former Union Minister Pasupathi Ashok Gajpathi Raju as the new governor of Goa and Kavinder Gupta as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, who will be replacing Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd).

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023.

Kavinder Gupta, who will take over from BD Mishra, is a senior BJP Leader from JK and served as the Deputy CM of the state under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI)

