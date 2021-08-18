Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Rajasthan has a unique festivity, art, craft and culture, Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday.

The governor made the remark while releasing eight special postal cards, depicting the state's art and culture of the state.

The cards, prepared by the Department of Post, were released by Mishra at an event in Raj Bhawan here.

He appreciated the DoP initiative to depict the state's specialities through pictures on postal cards.

These cards are based on various specialities of different geographical regions of Rajasthan, including famous Molela clay work and Pokaran pottery, Kota Doria, Theva jewellery and others.

The governor was also presented with a collection of photo frames of postal stamps related to the story of Ramayana and the heritage of Rajasthan and important stamps issued by the Rajasthan Postal Circle on the occasion.

