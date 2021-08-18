Mumbai, August 18: Six people, including a woman, have been arrested by the police in Pune for allegedly robbing a builder and trying to extort money from him. As per reports, the Panvel-based builder said in a statement to the police that he met the accused woman through a social media platform in June this year and eventually became physically intimate. The man was allegedly intercepted by five of the accused in August on his way back from the woman's rented flat. The accused reportedly threatened him to file a false rape complaint if he didn't pay them Rs 5 lakh and robbed him of Rs 80,000. Pune Man Tries To Steal Cash From ATM For Buying Pistol to Take Revenge Against Youth Who Slapped Him, Arrested.

SI Kondhwa police, Prabhakar Kapure told the Times of India “The men snatched Rs 50,000 he was carrying and forced him to withdraw Rs 30,000 from an ATM. They let him go after forcing him to promise to marry the woman and pay them the rest." The complaint then filed a case with the police as the accused reportedly started to harass him for the remaining amount. Following which the Kondhwa police started investigation in the matter and nabbed six people, including the woman. Mobile Shop Owner in Pune Duped of Rs 20 Lakh by Fraudster on Promise of Supplying Handsets.

"We traced the mobile phone location of two of the suspects to a hotel at Bopdev Ghat and arrested them on August 15. They revealed the names of the three accomplices and the woman, whom we arrested the same day,” Kapure told the TOI. He also added that the police is analysing the accused woman's social media account as well as checking her call records to spot if they were involved in any other similar crime. The woman reportedly moved to Pune last year along with her brother, who is also one of the accused in the matter.

