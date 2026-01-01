New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI) Aimed at ensuring proper implementation of Prime Minister Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), the Central government has appointed Central Nodal Officers (CNOs) for reviewing and monitoring the aspirational agricultural district under the scheme-- a first-of-its-kind focus exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment and replacement of CNOs to review and monitor aspirational agricultural districts under the PMDDKY.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the decision follows earlier instructions issued on October 3, 2025, along with subsequent amendments made from time to time.

The revised appointments have been made to strengthen oversight and ensure effective implementation of the flagship agricultural scheme.

The memorandum stated that the existing CNOs for certain districts have been replaced, while new officers have been appointed for others. The appointed officers will be responsible for reviewing progress, monitoring outcomes, and coordinating with state and district administrations to achieve PMDDKY's objectives.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the PMDDKY in July last year for six years, beginning in 2025-26, to cover 100 districts. The scheme draws inspiration from NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme.

The scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate access to long- and short-term credit. It is in pursuance of the Budget announcement for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under PMDDKY. The scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 departments, other state schemes and local partnerships with the private sector. A total of 100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators: low productivity, low cropping intensity, and low credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state and UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, at least one district will be selected from each state.

Committees will be formed at the district, state, and national levels to ensure effective planning, implementation, and monitoring of the Scheme. A District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan will be finalised by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti, with progressive farmers as members. The district plans will be aligned with the national goals of crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, and the expansion of natural and organic farming.

Progress of the scheme in each Dhan-Dhaanya district will be monitored monthly using a dashboard of 117 key performance indicators. NITI will also review and guide the district plans. Additionally, Central Nodal Officers appointed for each district will review the scheme regularly.

As the targeted outcomes in these 100 districts improve, the country's overall average across key performance indicators will rise. The scheme will result in higher productivity, value addition in agriculture and allied sectors, local livelihood creation, and, hence, increased domestic production and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat). As the indicators for these 100 districts improve, the national indicators will automatically trend upward. (ANI)

