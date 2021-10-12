New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the affiliation of 100 schools in government and private sectors with Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence, according to an official statement.

Beginning from the academic year 2022-23, approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in class VI in such 100 affiliated schools, it added.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

At present the existing 33 Sainik Schools have admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

The government is inviting proposals from government and private schools, NGOs to apply for affiliation of existing or new schools to the Sainik Schools Society.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

"It is believed that integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skillful youth and well-rounded citizens.

“The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)