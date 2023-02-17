New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Centre on Friday banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which has been formed with cadres from terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the JKGF has been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and regularly issuing threats to security forces.

Also Read | Kaliyoottu Festival Row: Politics Has No Role in Daily Worship and Festivals of Temples, Says Kerala High Court.

The outfit has also been using various social media platforms to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against India.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the JKGF has been designated as a terror group, the notification stated.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 'Heroic Deeds of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri Will Ever Inspire Youth for Selfless Service to Country'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)