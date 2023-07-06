New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The government has called the customary all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session, official sources said on Thursday.

The session, which begins from July 20, is set to be stormy with the opposition expected to target the government over a host of issues, including the ethnic clashes in Manipur and the recent train accident in Odisha.

The BJP and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by it is also expected to meet before the session to finalise its strategy to take on the opposition and score political points ahead of some crucial state assembly polls.

The BJP, sources said, is working to draw more allies into its fold to counter opposition parties, around 15 of which met in Patna recently to forge unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

While the Congress and several regional parties have been in talks to join hands to take on the BJP, the ruling alliance is also working to bolster its ranks to meet the challenge.

