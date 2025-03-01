New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government is committed to implementing the budget proposals on the ground, based on expert recommendations from across the country.

"A developed India cannot be built without the development of agriculture and prosperity of farmers," Chouhan said while addressing a post-budget webinar on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity.

Also Read | Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 Apprentice Posts at bankofindia.co.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

The minister emphasized that rural development and agricultural growth remain central to the government's agenda, adding that the administration would work on suggestions received for the formation of a Makhana Board, an official statement said.

Chouhan expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance during the webinar, adding that under Modi's leadership, "the agriculture sector and farmer brothers and sisters are becoming prosperous.

Also Read | Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

"It is our resolve to implement the budget proposals on the ground," the Agriculture Minister said, underscoring the importance of translating policy into action for rural development.

Chouhan also outlined a six-point strategy to support farmers which includes: increase production, reduce production costs, ensure fair pricing, compensate for losses, diversify agriculture and promote natural farming.

He said the goal is for India to not only feed itself but also to become the food basket for the world. The focus is on self-reliant farmers and agricultural prosperity.

Chouhan emphasized the commitment to transforming Indian agriculture into a global superpower under Modi's leadership. The vision for 2047 includes self-reliance, sustainable development, and increasing farmer income.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)