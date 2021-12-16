Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the government is determined to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem in the union territory and accused Pakistan of running of "a factory of terrorism".

At a function on the 50th Vijay Diwas, Sinha reminded Pakistan of its thrashing defeat and public surrender in 1971 and said India's armed forces will not back off from repeating it, if the need arises.

"Our neighbour is running a factory of terrorism. A country that has terrorism in its policy is a threat to humanity. Despite defeat in several wars, the country has not mended its ways. It is trying to destabilise this soil with proxy war but we won't let it succeed. We will give them a befitting reply," he said.

"The neighbouring country running the biggest terror factory in the world must remember the crushing defeats of 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999. If there is a need, I am confident that what happened in 1971, our army will not back off from repeating such an act," he said.

India celebrated the 50th anniversary of its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on Thursday.

"On this day in 1971, our brave soldiers and officers had not only changed the geography, but took a giant leap in establishing our country as a global super power," Sinha said.

He said India has been a supporter of peace since ancient times and has never adopted policy of expansionism despite being a super power.

"We have lived the values of peaceful coexistence, mutual harmony and believed in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam'. But, we never lowered our guard and successfully conquered every challenge," he said.

He also paid homage to the country's first Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the armed forces personnel killed in a recent helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

