Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26 (ANI): BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday took a swipe at the state government, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government was not giving permission for CBI inquiry into the 'paper leak case' because it knows that 'big names' will be uncovered.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government in the state, Rathore said it is not fulfilling its responsibilities.

"In the last four years, 16 times exam papers have been leaked. Our demand for a CBI inquiry was ignored. Permission is not being given to CBI as the government knows that big names will be revealed. It's unfortunate that the Rajasthan government is not fulfilling its responsibilities," he said.

The Opposition is cornering the Gehlot government over the cancellation of the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge, which the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled after a paper-leak incident.

Earlier, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the scam.

As the BJP declared a state-wide protest, its workers on Monday held a protest against the paper leak case leading to a clash with police in Ajmer.

In Kota, BJP workers protested standing in the river with 'pamphlets' and 'slogans' against the government.

Later, RPSC rescheduled it for January 29. The Commission also debarred forty-six candidates from appearing for the 2nd-grade teacher examination and any exam related to RPSC.

The arrested women were sent to police remand for two days while the men were sent for five days after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday. (ANI)

