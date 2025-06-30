New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The government on Monday extended Minimum import price (MIP) of Rs 20,108 per ton on import of soda ash up to December 31 this year.

Soda ash is used in various industries, including glass manufacturing, detergents, and chemicals.

"Minimum import price (MIP) @ Rs 20108 per ton on import of disodium carbonated (soda ash) has been extended upto December 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

It was first imposed in December last year.

In another notification, the DGFT said country-wise quantitative restrictions on import of low ash metallurgical coke, which was valid up to June 30, 2025 have been extended for a further six months that is from July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

The countries in the list include Australia, China, Indonesia, Colombia, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, and UK.

The government allows a total of 14,27,166 ton of imports from these countries during July-December period.

Metallurgical coke, particularly the low-ash variant, is an important raw material which is used in steel manufacturing and other industrial processes.

