Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the program organised on the occasion of the 50th Nirvana Day at Shri Brahma Niwas Ashram, Saptasarovar Road, Bhupatwala, Haridwar.

The Chief Minister said, "Pujya Satguru Lal Das Maharaj gave priority to spirituality in his life and inspired people to follow the path of service, truth and devotion. He has brought devotion to the masses. There was amazing power in his speech and boundless compassion in his vision, like Lord Buddha. Pujya Satguru worked to connect society. He taught throughout his life that service is the greatest religion."

Also Read | Is Modi Government Planning To Remove the Words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' From the Constitution Preamble? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Viral YouTube Claim.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanatan culture is being widely propagated all over the world.

"The world is getting acquainted with our ancient culture and philosophy. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of Devbhoomi," Dhami said.

Also Read | Tesla's First Charging Station Launched at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, Elon Musk's EV Company Planning To Open 3 More by End of September.

Dhami added that it is also proposed to construct the Rishikesh-Haridwar corridor in the state. After the construction of the corridor, the holy city of Haridwar will also be seen in its grand form, like Kashi and Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government is fully committed to preserving the cultural values and demography of Uttarakhand. Strict action has been taken against hateful mindsets in the state. A strict anti-conversion law has also been implemented in the state. To ensure equal rights and justice for all, the Uniform Civil Code law has also been implemented in the state for the first time in the country."

"Operation Kalanemi is being conducted in the state against individuals who cheat the common people under the name of Sanatan. Through this operation, action has been taken against such hypocrites and heretics, who work to defame our Sanatan Hindu religion by disguising themselves," Dhami added.

He said that students will also be told about the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta in schools. Along with this, the Centre for Hindu Studies has also been established in Doon University. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)