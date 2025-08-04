Is Modi Government Planning To Remove the Words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ From the Constitution Preamble? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Viral YouTube Claim

Mumbai, August 4: Will the government remove the words "Socialist" and "Secular" from the Preamble of the Constitution? A viral video circulating on the YouTube channel "VishalYadavNews" claims that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has decided to remove the words "Socialist" and "Secular" from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. According to the video, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal supposedly informed the Rajya Sabha about this decision. But is there any truth to this claim? A PIB Fact Check has revealed the truth behind the claim.

The video, posted on July 25, has attracted over 23,600 views, fueling widespread speculation and concern among viewers. The channel, which has 634,000 subscribers, continues to reach a significant audience with such claims. The video alleges that the BJP government has officially decided to excise "Socialist" and "Secular" from the Constitution’s Preamble. It further suggests that the Union Law Minister announced this in the Rajya Sabha, implying that a formal legislative action is underway. Did S Jaishankar Declare 'Russian Oil Will Continue To Flow'? Did Donald Trump Issue Warning to India Over Oil Imports From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks False Statements Attributed to MEA and US President.

Is Constitution Being Amended? PIB Debunks Claim

Although such a decision would be controversial, there are no credible news reports or official statements that corroborate this narrative. The claim appears to be based solely on the unverified video content. According to the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit, the viral claim is completely false. Is India Considering Suspending Bilateral Agreements With the US Due to Hostile Economic Policies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Posts Going Viral.

PIB clarified that the Government of India has neither made any such decision nor is there any proposal under consideration regarding altering the Preamble. This misinformation is baseless and misleading. PIB has urged citizens to stay alert and avoid falling for such rumours. It advised people to verify any constitutional or government-related information from official sources before sharing or believing it. In conclusion, the claim circulating on social media and YouTube is entirely false.

