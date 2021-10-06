Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Centre has undertaken several initiatives for the overall development of people with a special focus on the empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalised sections of the society, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday.

As a part of central government's outreach to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment e-inaugurated various developmental projects in Bandipora.

He also participated in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' activities and met several public delegations.

During his visit, the minister formally e-inaugurated the 1,000 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at Government District Hospital, Bandipora installed at the cost of Rs 6.75 crores.

He also inaugurated the complex of Government Middle School, Saderkoot Bala and Government Primary School, Sadunara.

Athawale released a book on domestic violence, compiled by Mahila Shakti Kendra, Bandipora, and One Stop Centre, Bandipora, in collaboration with the district administration.

Urging people to benefit from the Union government's schemes, the minister said the Centre has undertaken several initiatives for the overall development of the people with a special focus on the empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalised sections of the society.

He said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been implementing various schemes for the social, educational and economic development of the target groups with considerable improvement.

Sharing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Athawale said, "'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is not merely a slogan but a mission that will ensure the paradigm shift in the socio-economic condition of the people who belong to the weaker sections of society."

He said Modi wants his ministers to assess the on-ground situation and take feedback from the public to bring about positive changes.

Later, the minister interacted with public delegations who highlighted their grievances and raised several demands before him.

Athawale assured the people that the government will attend to their grievances on a priority basis.

The minister also visited sector headquarter BSF at Madder and interacted with BSF personnel. He hailed their services in protecting the lives of the people and the integrity of the country.

