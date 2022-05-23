Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): After a video went viral wherein a boy is seen raising a provocative slogan allegedly at a Popular Front of India (PFI) march in Kerala's Alappuzha, BJP state chief K Surendran on Monday alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is "helping the terrorist organisations" which is leading to the deterioration of communal harmony in the state.

The BJP state chief also alleged that the Chief Minister is doing so to secure 20 per cent of votes in the upcoming by-election.

A boy was seen raising a provocative slogan against Hindus and Christians allegedly at a PFI rally wherein he was heard chanting "Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If you live decently, you can live in our land and if you don't live decently properly, we know azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently."

Following the incident, the state police said they have begun the investigation into the matter.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is helping the terrorists thinking that he will get 20 per cent of the votes in the Thrikkakara by-election as a fixed deposit. The government is helping terrorist organizations when communal harmony in the state is deteriorating. The government ignored the Popular Front slogan calling for the genocide in Alappuzha for the Thrikkakara by-election," Surendran said while addressing the media.

Alleging inaction by the state police on PFI leaders, who were the organisers of the march, Surendran said that the Kashmir-like incident (1990 Kashmiri Pandits exodus) is taking in Alappuzha.

"Police are not taking up the case against the Popular Front leaders who were the organizers and chanted the provocative slogan with the child. What happened in Kashmir is happening in Alappuzha. Like Kashmir, Kerala now hears the Azadi slogan. Why not register a case against it?" he said.

However, according to PFI officials, they had a march in Alapuzha on Saturday and they had a set of official slogans. "This slogan was not among them. A lot of workers from various places attended the march. When volunteers noticed this slogan, they prevented raising that slogan," said PFI officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

