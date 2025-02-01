New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Culture for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a total outlay of Rs 3,360.96 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 3,260.93 crore in the current fiscal.

Within the ministry, a major chunk has gone to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been allocated Rs 1,278.49 crore against Rs 1273.91 crore allocated in 2024-25 which was revised to Rs 1191.99 crore.

While the government has continued to support cultural development, it has significantly reduced funding for organising events to mark centenaries and anniversaries.

The budget for these commemorations has been slashed from Rs 110 crore in 2024-25 to just Rs 35 crore in 2025-26.

However, key celebrations such as the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the 75th anniversary of Constitution Day, and the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar will still be observed with government support.

Funds earmarked for international cultural collaborations have also seen a sharp decline from Rs 10.50 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 4.65 crore in 2025-26.

The ASI is the agency entrusted with the task of the preservation, conservation, and development of 3,693 centrally protected monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Among other allocations, Rs 156.55 crore has been set aside for national libraries and archives, ensuring the maintenance of historical records and documents.

Museums such as the National Museum and the National Gallery of Modern Art will receive Rs 126.63 crore to enhance cultural preservation efforts.

The Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana (KSVY), a flagship scheme promoting Indian arts and artists, has been allocated Rs 198.50 crore.

In a significant boost for the preservation of ancient scripts, the National Mission for Manuscripts will receive Rs 60 crore, a substantial increase from previous years.

Meanwhile, Rs 22.46 crore has been designated for the National Mission on Cultural Mapping, which aims to consolidate cultural activities under a unified digital platform.

The government continues to provide significant financial aid to autonomous cultural institutions such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, National School of Drama, and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. These bodies will collectively receive Rs 411.42 crore.

Additionally, museums, including the Victoria Memorial and Indian Museum, have been granted Rs 379.58 crore to enhance their exhibits and outreach programmes.

