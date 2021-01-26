Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Government initiatives have transformed jails from punishment houses into correctional centres, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday at a cultural evening on the eve of Republic Day at District Jail, Jammu.

"The inmates must lead a positive life by imbibing the values of truth and non-violence in their life and contribute to the society," Sinha said.

Sinha was received by the DGP, Prisons, VK Singh and Guard of Honour was presented to him.

On the occasion, a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi made by an inmate of Baramulla District Jail was presented to Sinha by VK Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha called for spreading Mahatma Gandhi's ideas of truth and non-violence in the jails of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These experiments are also being done in foreign jails and there are examinations and speech competitions along with studies on Mahatma Gandhi's ideas. This has changed the lives of the inmates there. We can start this experiment from the Republic Day itself," said the Lieutenant Governor.

Stressing on taking comprehensive reformative and corrective measures, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the Prisons department's initiatives for skill development of inmates.

"All jails must effectively implement the principles of custody, care and correction so that inmates can lead a positive life and contribute to society afterwards," said the Lieutenant Governor.

"It is also the responsibility of jail administration that organized criminal activities in prisons are completely checked," he added.

While speaking on the reforms in the prisons system and related human resource management, the Lieutenant Governor observed that during the last few decades, a number of reforms have taken place in our country.

He further said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, necessary reforms were made in 2016 and a modern jail manual was prepared.

"The government's objective behind this was that the jails be converted from punishment houses to a place of reforms and corrections," he added.

On making improvements in raising the standard of living of inmates, ensuring the safety of women inmates and their children, the Lieutenant Governor said that committed efforts are being made to ensure that the prisons are modernized according to the changing circumstances.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the DGP Prisons for commendable work done in setting up of video conferencing, capacity enhancement of jails, modern interview rooms in about 11 prisons and treating those who suffer from mental trauma properly with the help of psychologists.

He appreciated the efforts made by the prison authorities for welfare of prisoners and initiatives taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also encouraged the inmates to make the best utilization of their time in prisons by acquiring skills available in the prisons so as to be able to contribute as responsible citizens after their release.

"In December, in the Mann Ki Baat program, the Prime Minister mentioned the work done by inmates of Kaushambi District Jail in Uttar Pradesh for making protective coats from jute bags and torn clothes and distributing them in the nearby cowsheds so that animals can be protected from cold," observed the Lieutenant Governor.

The Lieutenant Governor remarked, "Today we all witnessed the musical talent of inmates. Apart from this, vocational courses are also being run here for skill development of inmates, which is commendable. The revenue generation of different products created by the inmates last year was around Rs 18 lakh. In the coming times, it can be given a more elaborate form."

DGP Prisons, VK Singh, in his address, said that the Prisons Department is working towards making jails more tech-savvy by the introduction of video conferencing facility for trial/remand purpose, e-Mulaqat facility and Prison Inmate Calling System, and establishment of modern interview rooms in jails.

Superintendent, District Jail Jammu, Mirza Saleem Beig, in his welcome address, underlined various steps taken by the Prisons Department for welfare of prisoners and improving prison administration, besides providing better correctional programmes to the inmates which include educational/vocational training programmes, awareness programs and recreational activities.

During the programme, various cultural performances were presented by the inmates which received applause from the audience.

The programme was also attended by RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Dr MS Lone, DIG Prisons and Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu. (ANI)

