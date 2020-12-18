Bhadohi (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) The district administration on Friday freed government land worth about Rs 10 crore allegedly encroached by legislator Vijay Mishra, officials said.

"The MLA had encroached the government land worth Rs 10 crore by putting a board of Parashuram temple on it. The illegal construction on the land was razed with the help of bulldozers by a district administration team,” a senior official said.

BJP MLA Raviindra Nath Tripathi had filed a complaint regarding the encroachment of government land by Vijay Mishra, who is a Nishad Party legislator..

The administration has sent a notice of Rs 5.70 lakh as a fine to Vijay Mishra for land grabbing, the official said.

On August 4, Vijay Mishra, the MLA from Gyanpur, his wife and son were booked on several serious charges including property grabbing on a complaint by his relative Krishna Mohan Mishra.

Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in Agra jail. He was arrested by police from Madhya Pradesh on August 14.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said Vijay Mishra's wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra are absconding.

Police have issued a lookout notice against Vishnu Mishra so that he could not leave the country, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)