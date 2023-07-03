Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Brijlal Khabri on Monday attacked the BJP, saying while people are hit by price rise of essentials, its government is neither paying attention to the causes of inflation nor trying to reduce it.

The BJP and its governments at the Centre and in the state are busy "confusing" people by speaking on other subjects, he said.

"People are facing immense problems because of inflation but the prime minister, the chief minister and the government are busy in electoral politics by engaging people on other issues to divert attention," Khabri was quoted as saying in a Congress statement.

The prices of vegetables have "increased manifold within a week" and this has hit people hard, he said.

"Tomatoes, which used to be Rs 20-25 a kg, are around Rs 150 today. There has also been a huge jump in the prices of pulses, sugar, spices and mustard oil. Most spices are beyond the reach of the common people," Khabri said.

The Congress leader alleged that "the government is neither paying attention to the causes of inflation nor making any concerted effort to reduce it".

"When the government needs to keep an eye on the changes in the market, it is busy in telling lies," he said.

BJP ministers and leaders are constantly telling a lie that inflation has not increased as compared to that in the previous government, Khabri alleged. Whereas till 2014, mustard oil, which was available at Rs 70 per kg, is now around Rs 200 per kg, he claimed.

The country is facing the brunt of inflation and unemployment, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief alleged.

