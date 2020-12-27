Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): The central government is not taking the demands of the protesting farmers seriously because the opposition is weak, said the Shiv Sena adding that though Rahul Gandhi is putting up a vigorous fight, there is something lacking in the Congress' efforts.

Through its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena said opposition parties in the country need to come together in order to present a strong front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government in Centre, and for that the Congress needs to strengthen its leadership.

"The farmers' are protesting on the borders of Delhi. The ruling government does not care about the movement. The reason for this government's failure is the scattered and weak opposition. The downfall of democracy has started, and for this BJP or Modi-Shah government is not responsible, but the opposition parties are the most responsible. In the present situation, instead of blaming the government, the opposition needs to introspect," the party said.

"The opposition parties require a common leadership. In this case, the opposition party of the country stands completely on the margins of bankruptcy... There is a political organization called 'UPA' headed by the Congress. The condition of that 'UPA' looks like a few NGOs... Except for Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, there is no movement of other UPA allies," it stated further.

The Shiv Sena praised its Maha Vikas Aghadi government partner NCP's chief Sharad Pawar and said the politician has an independent personality at the national level.

It said that Mamta Banerjee is fighting alone in West Bengal, and in this situation, the opposition parties of the country need to stand together with her.

"Mamta had a direct discussion with Sharad Pawar and Pawar is now going to West Bengal. It is necessary for the leadership of Congress to do this work. A historical party like Congress has not even had a full-time president for the last year. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the UPA and is the executive head of the Congress. She has fulfilled her responsibility well. But the old leaders around her have become invisible. Old leaders like Motilal Vora and Ahmed Patel are no more. In such a situation, who will lead the Congress? There is confusion about the future of UPA," Shiv Sena stated.

Party said that Rahul Gandhi is personally fighting vigorously, but there is definitely something missing.

"Many parties and leaders like Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Mayawati's BSP, Akhilesh Yadav, Jagan's YSR Congress in Andhra, Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha and Kumaraswamy in Karnataka are opposed to the BJP. But they have not joined the UPA under the leadership of the Congress. As long as they do not join the anti-BJP 'UPA', the arrow of the opposing party will not be able to penetrate the government," it said further.

Shiv Sena added that if Congress leadership did not act on time, then the time will be difficult for everyone.

"The condition of the opposing parties has become like that of the landowner of the ruined village. This zamindari does not take anything seriously, so for 30 days, farmers have been sitting on the border of Delhi. The destroyed village has to be repaired immediately," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)