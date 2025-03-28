New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Government of India's monthly account up to February 2025 (FY2024 -25) has been consolidated, and reports have been published, according to the release.

The Government of India has received Rs 25,46,317 crore (80.9% of corresponding RE 2024-25 of Total Receipts upto February 2025, comprising Rs 20,15,634 crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 4,93,319 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 37,364 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, as stated in the release.

The release also mentioned that Rs11,80,532 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by the Government of India upto this period, which is Rs1,47,099 crore higher than the previous year.

The Total Expenditure incurred by the Government of India is Rs 38,93,169 crore (82.5% of corresponding RE 2024-25), out of which Rs 30,81,282 crore is on the Revenue Account and Rs 8,11,887 crore is on the Capital Account.

Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 9,52,844 crore is on account of Interest Payments, and Rs 3,63,005 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. (ANI)

