Bokaro, Nov 4 (PTI) A senior government official was found in Jharkhand's Bokaro town on Thursday, police said.

District Panchayat Raj Officer Raj Shekhar was found hanging at his residence in Sector I/C, they said.

Also Read | Gas Price Rise: Mahanagar Gas Hike Prices Again; CNG To Cost Rs 89.50.

Shekhar's body was found by his wife after she returned from morning walk, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar said the officer was a native of Anisabad in Bihar's Patna.

Also Read | Twitter Fires Over 200 Employees in India; Entire Marketing, Communications Department Sacked, Say Sources.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the death, which is suspected to be suicide, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)