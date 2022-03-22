New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K Singh on Tuesday said the share of coal-based thermal power generation capacity in the year 2030 would be around 32 per cent in the energy mix as against the present share of 52 per cent.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Singh stated, "As per projections of Central Electricity Authority, the share of coal-based thermal power generation capacity in the year 2030 would be around 32 per cent in the energy mix as against the present share of 52 per cent."

Also Read | Mumbai: ED Attaches Properties of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Brother-in-Law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

"With the increased large-scale integration of renewable power in the electricity sector, the costs of renewable power have reduced considerably and the lowest discovered tariff for solar power has been Rs 1.99 per unit which is less than the energy charge of many coal-based power plants," Singh further stated.

He added that the retail consumer tariffs are determined by the respective state regulators keeping in view several prudent costs including the cost of Power.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Urges Washington To Quit Escalating Tensions in Order To Normalize Ties With Moscow.

The government has also issued a scheme of bundling renewable power with thermal and hydro projects. This will also reduce the overall cost of power for the consumers, he said.

"Government is also extending grant assistance for construction of Green Energy Corridors, and for solarization of agriculture feeders and pump sets under KUSUM Scheme," Singh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)