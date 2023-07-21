New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Terming Manipur as a sensitive issue,Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that Home Minister Amit Shah will reply during the discussion in detail in the Parliament.

“We have made it clear, respected Raj Singh and other leaders have also clarified that we are ready to discuss the issue in both houses. Manipur is a sensitive subject, a human-related subject of great sensitivity, so we want to discuss and answer the discussion in detail. There is a lot of issues that also have to be discussed. As I have said, we are ready to discuss Manipur”, Pralhad Joshi said in Lok Sabha.

Speaking at the House after Opposition raised the Manipur viral video incident, Minister Joshi said that government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue adding that it was already clarified by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders.

Joshi also said that the Speaker will decide on the date to discuss the Manipur issue in the House.

“We have made it clear that we are ready to discuss Manipur in both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive issue. Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the discussion in detail. Let the Speaker decide the date of discussion”, Pralhad Joshi said.

He further added that there is a lot of issues which also need to be discussed.

Earlier today, urging the Central and State governments to take action on the ongoing violence in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that silence is not an answer.

The Chief Minister said that it is the duty and responsibility of the Central and State governments to look for immediate ways for peace restoration.

Notably, a video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral a day earlier which triggered fresh controversy. However, the incident happened in May this year.

Manipur police made its first arrest in connection with the incident, as per Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit,” the Manipur chief minister told ANI.

"Every man and every human being will condemn this act," Singh said adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment "to the maximum possible extent."

"Really shocked when I saw the video and after seeing it I inquired about the incident it happened on 4 May...but this video leaked after 40 days. I asked for mass combing ops...and last night itself we arrested one man involved," the Manipur chief minister said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the Manipur incident where two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men went viral on social media.

"NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo moto cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action", the NCW tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this morning spoke to the media ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of parliament. He said that he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

