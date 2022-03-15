New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that it is ready to hold discussion on the Ukraine issue.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said this has been decided in the Business Advisory Committee of the House.

"The government is ready for discussion on the Ukraine issue. Please give notice for that," he said after the Opposition sought clarification on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In his statement on the situation in the war-torn country, Jaishankar said that 22,500 Indian citizens have returned safely from Ukraine.

Jaishankar made a similar statement in Rajya Sabha earlier.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, rejected the demand for clarification.

He said that in Lok Sabha, there is no provision for clarifications on a statement given by a minister.

