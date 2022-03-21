New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) At least 18 states and Union Territories have pre-published draft rules for four labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions, the government said on Monday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said that as per the latest information, 27 states/UTs have pre-published the draft rules for the Code on Wages.

As many as 23 states/UTs have pre-published draft rules for the Industrial Relations Code while 21 states/UTs have done so for the Code on Social Security. A total of 18 states/UTs have pre-published draft rules under the OSH & WC Code.

In 2019 and 2020, 29 central labour laws were amalgamated, rationalised and simplified into four labour codes. However, these four codes are yet to be implemented as the Centre as well as states have not notified the rules under these codes.

"Labour is in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and under the labour codes, rules are required to be framed by the central government as well as by the state governments. The central government and some of the States/Union Territories have pre-published their draft rules under the four labour codes."

The draft rules for The Code on Wages, 2019 have been pre-published by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala.

Others are Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, UTs of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, NCT of Delhi and Puducherry.

The draft rules for The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 have been pre-published by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

In this regard, other states and UTs that have pre-published the draft rules are Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, UTs of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry.

According to the written reply, the draft rules for The Code on Social Security, 2020 have been pre-published by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Odisha.

Other states are Punjab, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, UTs of Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir.

With respect to The Occupational Safety, Health and working Conditions Code, 2020, draft rules have been pre-published by Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, UTs of Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir. PTI KKS

