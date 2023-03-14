Amethi (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A government school principal has been booked for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman in a village in Mohanganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that on Monday she went inside the school to get water when the accused called her in his room and raped her, they said.

The accused principal threatened the woman and later fled from the spot, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said an FIR under sections of rape has been registered in the matter and attempts are on to nab the accused.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, the SP said.

