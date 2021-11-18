New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The government has signed a contract for procurement of two simulators at a cost of Rs 357 crore for imparting training to pilots of Jaguar fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

It said the simulators will help the Indian Air Force in enhancing the quality of its flying training to higher standards by exposing the pilots to various contingencies in the entire operating envelope.

"The government has signed a contract for procurement of two Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators (FBFMS) for Jaguar aircraft from HAL for IAF with five years comprehensive annual maintenance contract at a combined total cost of Rs 357 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the simulators would be installed at Air Force stations in Jamnagar and Gorakhpur.

"Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India is continuously growing in its power to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting-edge technologies and systems in the defence sector," it said.

The ministry said the commissioning of the first FBFMS with associated equipment shall be completed within 27 months from the signing of the contract at Air Force station Jamnagar.

