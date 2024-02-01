New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government will take up next-generation reforms to facilitate growth and the next five years will be of unprecedented development and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

She outlined the strategy for 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25.

The finance minister also said the recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor will be a game changer for India.

She noted that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has created a robust gateway for flow of overseas capital.

