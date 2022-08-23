Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ruled out filing an appeal questioning the abolition of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) by the Karnataka High Court.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

When his attention was drawn to an individual who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the high court verdict to abolish the ACB and restore the powers of the Lokayukta police wing, the Chief Minister said there is no connection between that individual and the government.

Also Read | IAF Sacks 3 Officers for Accidental Firing of Brahmos Missile That Landed in Pakistan.

"The government's stand is very clear. The party is also of the stand not to file the appeal. The BJP election manifesto too had favoured the abolition of ACB and we will abide by it," Bommai said.

"The process of implementing the court's order has started. So the question of filing an appeal does not arise. Even the State Cabinet has decided not to file the appeal," he added.

The judgement of the HC's Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha had come on August 11, on a petition challenging the ACB's formation and the subsequent March 16, 2016 government order withdrawing the powers of the Lokayukta police from registering and investigating cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The formation of the ACB through an "executive order" is not justified and constitutional, the judgement said. "With this, the ACB stands abolished."

Bommai, in response to a question, said the ruling BJP's 'Janotsava' rally will be held in Doddaballapura on September 8.

At a recent meeting, the party had decided to organise seven mega Janotsava rallies in different parts of the state like Hubballi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Doddaballapura, Shivamogga, and in Kalyana Karnataka region. The rallies would be held between the first week of September and mid-October, and the first one at Doddaballapura.

Planned to showcase the achievements of the government, the Janatsova was to be held on July 28 to mark the completion of the BJP being in power for three years and Bommai's one year as Chief Minister. It was cancelled following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar's murder in Dakshina Kannada on July 26.

Replying to Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's allegation that the BJP was trying to disrupt the agitations, like it did in Kodagu by imposing prohibitory orders, Bommai said, "Siddaramaiah is in great confusion. It all started with his confusing statements."

"Did we say that the picture of Savarkar must not be put in the Muslim area? It was Siddaramaiah who said it and created confusion, and we we are not responsible for it," he said.

Asked about Siddaramaiah's statement that not only eggs but stones were also hurled at his convoy during his recent visit to Kodagu and the protest against him was government sponsored, the Chief Minister said, "It is a big lie. Already instructions are given for the investigation on the incident and he has also been given protection. There is no need for the government to do such things."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)