Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the Uttarakhandi folk song "Paili-Paili Baar" and said that the government is working to promote folk culture.

Congratulating all the folk singers at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said it would help convey the government's development work to the public. He stated that such songs will raise awareness and help many people understand the initiatives and historic steps taken in Uttarakhand for the first time.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-736 Lottery Result of 27.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

He added, "The decisions being taken by the state government are setting examples for other states as well."

Appreciating the efforts of folk artists, the Chief Minister said the state government is "continuously working to preserve and promote" Uttarakhand's folk culture, language, and traditions.

Also Read | Munich Surfers Abandon Attempt to Restart Eisbach Wave.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is "consistently moving forward on the path of development". "Through historic decisions and welfare schemes, convenience and benefits are being extended to the common people. Despite various challenges, the state is creating new milestones in ease of doing business, startups, agriculture, reverse migration, horticulture, and several other sectors"

CM Dhami said that the song "Paili-Paili Baar" highlights the development works that have taken place for the first time in the history of Uttarakhand. "It mentions several significant and development-oriented initiatives such as the anti-copying law, large-scale removal of encroachments from government land, laws against forced religious conversion, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), promotion of winter pilgrimage, tourism and spiritual tourism, the Adi Kailash Yatra, reverse migration, revenue growth, facilities provided to farmers, and appointments in government services".

The song's lyrics prominently showcase Uttarakhand's development journey and define how the state is achieving holistic growth. "The song also seeks to convey the spirit of the government's ongoing campaign, "Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar" (Government of the People, at the Doorstep of Every Citizen), to the masses"

He said that the song features collective vocals by renowned Uttarakhand folk singers Saurabh Maithani, Govind Digari, Rakesh Khanwal, Lalit Gityar, Bhupendra Baseda, Manoj Samant, Chandraprakash, along with folk singers Ms Khushi Joshi and Sonam. The lyrics and composition are by Bhupendra Baseda, and the music is by Lalit Gityar, CM Dhami added.

Based on a traditional Uttarakhandi folk tune, the song is highly melodious. "It aims to communicate the government's development schemes to the public, enhance understanding of these initiatives, and provide easy access to information on welfare programs across the state." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)