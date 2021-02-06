Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it is his government would endeavour to make provisions in the upcoming budget that will increase farmers' income.

Gehlot was interacting with farmers, livestock owners, functionaries of dairy associations and representatives of tribal areas via video conferencing.

The meeting was held in run up to the budget session of the state assembly which will commence from February 10.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, said agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors have a significant contribution in the state's economy.

He said, "Despite the difficult geographical conditions and lack of water, the farmers have made a meaningful effort to keep the state at the forefront in the field of agriculture with their hard work.

"It is our endeavour to make such provisions in the budget that will increase the income of farmers and livestock owners and make them happy."

He said there are huge possibilities for development in the agriculture and dairy sectors in Rajasthan. These areas can be developed rapidly through technology and innovations, he said.

The chief minister said the welfare of farmers and livestock owners is one of the top priorities of his government.

For this, the government has taken many important decisions in the last two years, which are bringing positive changes in the field of agriculture, he said.

He said under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, about 55 lakh farmers have been paid insurance claims worth about Rs 8,000 crore under the tenure of the present government.

A total of 1.08 crore farmers have been insured in the year 2020-21, which is 24 lakh more than the previous year, Gehlot said.

To create a conducive environment for the development of agricultural industries and to promote agricultural exports, the state government has implemented the 'Rajasthan Agro Processing, Agribusiness and Agri Export Promotion Policy-2019', he said, adding that this policy is a major step towards making the farmers prosperous.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said farmers have always enhanced the honour of the state with their tireless hardwork.

