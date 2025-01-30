New Delhi, January 30: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh, commonly known as GP Singh, took charge as the new Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday. The 1991 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Singh assumed charge, taking over from officiating chief and Special Director General of the force Vitul Kumar, at CRPF Headquarters.

He was appointed Director General of the CRPF by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on January 18, 2025, with his tenure effective from the date he assumed charge. Singh's term with continue until his superannuation on November 30, 2027. Before his appointment, Singh held various key positions in law enforcement, including serving as the Director General of Assam Police. Over the years, he has played a crucial role in counter-insurgency operations, policing reforms, and maintaining law and order. CRPF Seeks Security Cover Transfer of Its New DG.

As the new head of the CRPF, India's largest paramilitary force, Singh will be responsible for overseeing its operations across the country, including counter-terrorism, internal security, and law enforcement duties in conflict-prone regions. His leadership arrives at a time when the CRPF continues to play a vital role in national security and counter-insurgency efforts. Born on November 8, 1967, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Singh completed his schooling and higher education in Lucknow, earning both B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees.

After completing his training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Singh began his career in Assam in 1992, a period marked by significant insurgency in the Northeast. He served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sonitpur, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Rangia, and ASP in Nalbari, contributing actively to counter-insurgency operations in Lower Assam. Singh held pivotal positions such as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jorhat, Guwahati, and Barpeta. Notably, under his leadership, Jorhat conducted successful counter-insurgency operations without Army assistance. In 2002, he joined the Special Protection Group (SPG) in New Delhi, where he was responsible for the security of Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Centre Appoints Assam DGP GP Singh as CRPF Director General.

From 2013 to 2019, Singh served as Inspector General (IG) in the NIA, overseeing investigations into significant cases such as the Samjhauta, Malegaon, Ajmer Sharif, and Mecca Masjid bombings, as well as attacks on Indian military personnel in Pulwama, Uri, and Pathankot. He also led efforts to dismantle terrorist financing networks in Jammu and Kashmir. In December 2019, amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh was repatriated to Assam as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order. He later served as Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and led the Rhino Protection Task Force. In February 2023, he was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam.

