Bilaspur (HP), Feb 10 (PTI) A gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Monday took a decision to stop the facilities for the families whose members are caught with Chitta (adulterated heroin).

During a meeting, the Auhar Gram Panchayat took a decision that if any family member of the village is found involved in the consumption or trade of Chitta, then the family will be deprived of all the facilities provided by the Panchayat, Gram Panchayat Pradhan Hem Lata Thakur said.

She also appealed to the people to raise their voice against drug abuse and prevent the youth from getting addicted to drugs.

The Panchayat representatives also took out a protest rally against the usage of Chitta on Monday to create awareness among the people and how it leads to death among the youth.

The rally, which was taken out from Auhar to Bhaged over Bridge, saw participation from rural women in large numbers.

"Chitta has spread its feet all over the state and it is causing death of youth," Thakur said and added that if this drug menace is not eradicated in time, it will destroy the entire society.

