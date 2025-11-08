Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): The grand Bharat Parv-2025 has been organised at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, within the premises of the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, in collaboration with the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

For the first time, Bharat Parv is being held outside Delhi, and under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has elevated the event with remarkable grandeur.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi, Promises to Expel Infiltrators From Seemanchal.

The festival features a series of cultural, technological, and patriotic programs that beautifully embody the spirit of unity in India's diversity.

In the theme pavilion of Bharat Parv-2025, various national projects and symbols of development realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been presented in a unique way.

Also Read | Winter Session of Parliament to Be Held From December 1 to 19, Announces Kiren Rijiju, Says 'Looking Forward to a Constructive & Meaningful Session'.

The main attraction of this pavilion is the 'Green Tree', which symbolically represents the dream of Viksit Bharat. This illuminated installation expresses the vision and direction of India's holistic development. The visual experience creates a remarkable blend of patriotism, art, and technology, offering visitors from across the country and abroad a sense of wonder.

The 'Green Tree' installation artistically showcases the national milestone projects realised under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, such as the Surat Diamond Bourse, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Tejas Fighter Jet, Statue of Unity, Operation Sindoor, Lakshadweep Development, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Statue of Equality, Mahakumbh-2025, INS Vikrant, Sonmarg Tunnel, Vizhinjam International Port, and Atal Setu. All these projects shine as symbolic milestones embodying the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat."

The entire Bharat Parv venue exudes an inspiring aura of patriotism, brought to life through a seamless fusion of light, music, and technology.

The 'Green Tree' stands not merely as an artistic installation but as a vibrant symbol of India's unwavering commitment to development, progress, and environmental stewardship. Each project within the 'Green Tree' reflects the Prime Minister's vision of nation-building, collectively symbolising a flourishing Viksit Bharat.

During Bharat Parv at Ekta Nagar, the captivating display of folk art, music, dance, and traditions from various states of the country offers a vibrant experience of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." Through this Festival of Lights-2025, a magnificent panorama of India's unity and progress has been created, strengthening the spirit of patriotism, pride, and faith in the nation's bright future.

Bharat Parv-2025 is not merely a festival, but a national exposition that embodies the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat. This grand Festival of Lights at Ekta Nagar illuminates the spirit of a progressive and united India, conveying the promise of a radiant future where development, unity, and patriotism shine in harmony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)