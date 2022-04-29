Kullu, Apr 29 (PTI) Perhaps in a first-of-its-kind wedding in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a groom on Friday arrived on a yak instead of a horse, and it was none other that the grandson of legendary actor Dev Anand's filmmaker brother.

Surya Rishi, grandson of movie director Chetan Anand tied the nuptial knots with Dheera Johnson, granddaughter of Jimmy Johnson, the scion of the well-known Johnsons family of Manali.

The high-profile wedding in the hills was attended by Dev Anand's daughter Devina Anand, director Ketan Anand, actor Sohaila Kapur, and Harsh Kohli, a former model and father of actor Purab Kohli.

