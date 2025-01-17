New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following a notable improvement in air quality.

The decision was made after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed data on January 16.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Hit by Speeding Vehicle Near Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dies.

"The Sub-Committee decides to revoke with immediate effect, its orders dated 15.01.2025, for invoking actions under Stage-lV ('Severe+'Air Quality) of extant Schedule of GRAP," CAQM said in an official order.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 302, categorised as "Very Poor," from the "Severe+" levels of over 400 recorded earlier this week. This improvement is attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, including rain and improved wind speed. However, actions under GRAP Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Also Read | Delhi Doctor Murder: Doctor Found Dead in His House in Chattarpur Enclave Area With Deep Cut Wound on Neck, 1 Suspect Detained.

The order further reads, "As per the Air Quality & Weather forecast provided by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of AQI to remain in the lower end of Very Poor category in the coming days owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and wind speed. However, only as a matter of precaution, considering the uncertainties in the model predictions and abrupt fluctuations in the meteorological factors, it was opined that Stage III of GRAP may be continued with and the situation be reviewed subsequently."

On Wednesday, CAQM invoked Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) and Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective immediately across Delhi-NCR after air quality deteriorated.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi government issued orders to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and XI.

The order applies to all government, government-aided, unaided recognized private schools under DOE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The official order reads, "All Heads of Schools of Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX & XI in a 'Hybrid Mode' i.e., both in physical and online mode." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)