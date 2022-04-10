Kannur (Kerala), Apr 10 (PTI) Seven-time Parliamentarian and senior Communist leader from West Bengal - Ram Chandra Dome - was calm and composed when mediapersons swarmed around him for his reaction on becoming the first-ever Dalit face in the polit bureau of the CPI(M), the highest policy-making body of the party.

The 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M), which concluded here on Sunday, has re-elected Sitaram Yechury as its General Secretary for the third consecutive time, besides selecting a 17-member polit bureau in which Dome is also included.

He became the first-ever Dalit representative in the polit bureau of the CPI(M) since its formation but the 63-year-old doctor by profession said his selection was part of the natural process of electing leaders in the Left party.

"It's a natural process of electing leaders and there is nothing new. This perception is not right that CPI(M) has just now incorporated a Dalit leader to the PB, because hundreds of comrades from Dalit, Adivasi backward communities have been working with the CPI(M) and they are the foundation of our party. They belong to the working class," Dome told PTI.

He said the "decision, hitherto, is a new one" but there are so many Dalit comrades who have been working with the central committee of the party since its formation.

"My selection is a social message. The new thing is incorporation of a socially marginalised comrade to the highest policy-making body of the party. Hundreds of comrades from the socially backward communities have been working for CPI(M)," Dome said.

He said the Left party has always been working for the emancipation of the working class, the toiling masses and socially marginalised sections of society.

"It's a great responsibility for me now," he said.

Talking about the party's status in Bengal, Dome said the Left party needs to work with people and combat the fascist forces there.

"We have to combat the fascist forces in Bengal-- one is BJP and the other Trinamool. Both are brought together to marginalise the CPI(M) and the Left democratic socialists there," he said.

He said the Communist party is a party of the working class and the marginalised communities of societies and instead of elections, the party aims at total emancipation of the socially backward people and as a whole, the working class.

The 23rd party Congress concluded here today with a massive rally at Kannur in which Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the crowd.

Dome was elected to the Lok Sabha from Birbhum constituency in West Bengal in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Later, in 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bolpur constituency.

