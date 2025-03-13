Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 was passed in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday with minor amendments.

The Bill, which was passed in both the Houses earlier, was reintroduced in with some minor amendments.

Tabling the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that during the discussions on the Bill, BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan had raised the issue of factories and he discussed it with Industries and Commerce Minister M B Patil.

"Based on the discussions, it has been decided to include the clause that master plan must be developed with prior approvals of the planning authorities. Further, the industries will need to take the local bodies into confidence. With respect to nominations for ward committees, it has been amended to select seven members through lottery,”Shivakumar explained.

