Noida, Sep 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was found in Gonda district with her lover hours after her family lodged a false police complaint apparently to cover up the fact that she had left home to be with the man, police said on Friday.

Legal action will be taken against the family, who even involved the woman's minor siblings in their plan to furnish misleading information to police and blocked a road during a protest despite knowing the truth, senior police officers said.

Also Read | COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at comedk.org.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the Badalpur police station was informed that four siblings – the woman, her two younger brothers and a younger sister – from Sadopur village had gone out for a morning walk on Thursday when the eldest of them was abducted by car-borne men.

On the basis of their family's complaint, an FIR was lodged immediately and an investigation was taken up with five police teams working on the case, he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

"Through technical inputs and with the help of CCTV footage, we proceeded with the investigation in the case. The police found out that the woman, who was said to have been abducted on the morning of September 16, had in fact left her home for Gonda on September 15," Chander said.

"She had gone to Gonda to unite with her friend with whom she had been in a relationship for two years. The two had come to know each other through social media and had been chatting online," the officer said, adding the woman was found safe in Gonda by a police team that was sent from here.

He said the family knew that the woman had left home on September 15 but still lodged a false police complaint the next morning about her abduction and blocked a road to protest, sensationalising the case.

Had they informed the police about the real situation, the police could have worked more swiftly, Chander said, adding that legal action will be taken against all those involved in misleading the police and blocking the road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the abduction story was cooked up by the woman's family and they also involved their minor children to mislead the police.

"The woman's younger sister said the four siblings were out for a morning walk and she was first targeted by the assailants, who then forcibly took her elder sister in the car. It's (lodging a false complaint) a serious offence," Shukla said.

The family also blocked the road and created a situation that showed the police in a bad light. The police work to ensure that the women feel safe, especially in public areas, and such incidents impact that whole effort tremendously, she said.

"We take such offences very seriously and action will be taken against the family," she said.

DCP Chander said the Uttar Pradesh Home Department has awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to police teams involved in solving cases within 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)