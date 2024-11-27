Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): A group of 68 retired judges, bureaucrats and a sitting MP on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter of rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

In a post on X, Former DGP Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid said "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, we, a group of 68 retired Judge of High Court, IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, IFS and state officers, along with a sitting Member of Parliament, have signed and submitted an urgent appeal regarding the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the unjust arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on fabricated sedition charges. We seek your intervention on this critical issue."

In a letter dated November 27, the group urged the Modi-led Central government to take immediate measures to protect Hindus in Bangladesh and to advocate for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been unjustly arrested.

"The immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been unjustly arrested is essential. All charges against them should be dropped, and their rights to peacefully protest and voice their concerns should be upheld," read the letter.

The group has also urged the PM Modi-led Central government to take the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari to international platforms such as the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and other relevant international forums.

"We call for the application of targeted international sanctions against Bangladesh, particularly against those individuals and entities complicit in religious persecution and human rights violations. These sanctions should be aimed at pressuring the Bangladeshi government to end its complicity in these atrocities and to protect the rights of religious minorities," the letter read.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday and presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, where his bail plea was rejected, and he was remanded to custody.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. Despite a bail petition filed by his lawyers, it was denied, and he was sent to jail.

The priest faces sedition charges for allegedly raising a flag on a stand bearing Bangladesh's national flag. However, a minority leader has reportedly indicated that the complainant is reluctant to pursue the case.

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the country's largest minority organisation, has expressed concern over the arrest and demanded the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon," said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the BHBCUC.

Speaking to ANI, Nath added, "This arrest will tarnish Bangladesh's international reputation regarding freedom of expression and human rights." (ANI)

