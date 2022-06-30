New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive in India on Thursday with the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in an attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, according to people coordinating with the Indian government for their transfer.

The government had on June 19 granted emergency e-visas to 111 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan, hours after a terrorist group attacked the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Afghanistan, killing two people, including Sawinder Singh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elder Sister Gets 12-Year-Old Sibling Gang-Raped, Murdered by Friends in Lakhimpur Kheri District.

Sawinder Singh ran a "paan" shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara. His family lives in Delhi.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has made arrangements for the transfer of the 11 Afghan Sikhs in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Indian government.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills His 2 Daughters After Wife Elopes With Paramour in Kalaburagi.

"Eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive at the Delhi airport with the ashes of Sawinder Singh. Raqbir Singh, who was injured in the attack, is also part of this group," a representative of the Indian World Forum said.

After their arrival, the group will leave for Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev in Tilak Nagar here.

The SGPC bore the cost of their travel. It will also give financial aid to those seeking rehabilitation in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)