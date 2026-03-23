New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her birthday on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Kangana shared that her birthday was made truly unforgettable by the special opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her family.

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She also shared pictures from her meeting with PM Modi.

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"Aaj parivaar ke saath maananiya Pradhanmantri ji ka samay aur margdarshan mila. Mere liye yeh ek yaadgaar janmadin raha," Kangana wrote.

On the acting front, Kangana is best known for her terrific performances in films 'Gangster', 'Queen', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and 'Fashion'.

She has won four National Awards so far. Her first win was for Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008). She was later felicitated with National Awards for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', and Panga.

In 2024, she made her foray into politics. Kangana joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won the Mandi parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

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