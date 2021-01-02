Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old man escaped death by whisker at Dahisar railway station here as he tried to cross railway tracks to board a suburban train but was saved by a GRP constable just in time, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when Ganpat Solanki, a resident of Dahisar, was going to Khar, an official said.

While he was waiting for a local train on platform number 4, he spotted an oncoming train on platform number 2, following which he jumped on the railway tracks, he said.

As Solanki was trying to cross the tracks, a suburban train came from opposite direction on platform number 3.

A video of the incident showed the panicked Solanki desperately trying to climb a platform and a constable, later identified as S B Nikam, running to the edge of the platform and alerting Solanki.

Risking his own life, Nikam pulled Solanki up from the railway tracks just in nick of time as the train passed.

Solanki was then taken to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station and counselled before allowed to go, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)