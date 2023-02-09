Jaisalmer, Feb 9 (PTI) Guest lectures on air power and operational readiness were conducted on Thursday on the first day of two-day Commanders Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Jaisalmer.

This is the first time that the conference is being conducted in a field station, away from the South Western Air Command's Headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The conference is a forum for the Station Commanders to exchange views on operations, maintenance and administrative matters requiring deliberation with senior officers, according to a release.

At the same time, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional) president Arathi Singh also reviewed the performance of various welfare activities being run by the AFFWA (Local).

She also presented trophies to the winners of 'Best Air Force Schools' in three different categories along with 'Best Medicare Centre' of SWAC.

Earlier, Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SWAC and AFFWA (Regional) president Arathi Singh reached the Jaisalmer air force station to attend the conference.

They were received by Group Captain Prem Anand, Commander of Jaisalmer Air Force Station and Vrinda Prem, the president of Air Force Families Welfare Association (Local), the release said.

