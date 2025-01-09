Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Guests who came to Odisha from abroad to take part in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here enjoyed the signature Odia dishes - from pulses and curries to sweetmeats - that were served to them.

They lapped up traditional delicacies such as ‘Dalma' (mix-pulse with vegetables), ‘Saga muga' (leaf-moong dal), ‘Kukuda Aloo Jhola' (chicken curry) and 'Chenapoda' (baked cheese sweet).

Also Read | Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh Likens BJP to 'Kauravas', Says Akhilesh Yadav Has 'DNA of Lord Krishna'.

Though North Indian and continental food were also arranged for the guests, the NRIs expressed happiness after tasting the lip-smacking Odia platter.

“For the first time, I tasted Odia dishes Saga Muga, Dalma, Rasgulla and Chaula Khiri. Those were not spicy and the taste was amazing,” said K V Rathee, an NRI from Canada.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Election Rally on January 13 Ahead of Upcoming Polls.

Praising the Odia foods and hospitality the state has offered, NRI Raman Tanga said the sweet dishes are mouth-watering. The dalma, a mixture of dal and vegetables, was also good, he shared.

Falguni Patel, who came from Uganda, said, “I have tasted Odia sweet dishes, and they were quite good. The state showcased the traditional cuisine at the right platform. The Odia food deserves promotion in a bigger way.”

A private hotel has prepared dishes for the guests at the venue apart from special arrangements for VVIPs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Mridul Mandal, chief chef of the hotel, said apart from some North Indian and continental food items, "Odia dishes like 'Pariba Ghanta' (vegetable mix), 'Saga Muga', 'Dalma', Kanika (sweet) Rice for vegetarians and 'Kukuda Aloo Jhola' and Macha Besara (a fish item) were served to non-vegetarians in the lunch on Thursday."

Odisha's signature sweet dishes, delightful 'Chaula Khiri' and 'Pahala Rasgulla' (sugar-free) were served to the NRIs as dessert, he said.

“We have prepared food items for about 10,000 people (for both lunch and dinner) on the first two days of the PBD. About 1,500 chefs have been engaged in the job,” Mandal said.

The chef said, for the first time, they are serving different kinds of Odia dishes on such a big platform. The dishes were prepared in a very traditional manner in the same way Odia people prepare those in their homes, he said.

Mandal said they have served the signature Odia sweet dish 'Chenapoda' to Prime Minister Modi.

The Odisha government, which is hosting the three-day convention at Janata Maidan here from January 8, has also made accommodations for guests at ‘Home Stays' so that the NRIs can experience Odia culture and tradition apart from the food.

Besides, the state has identified 31 tourist destinations in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri to showcase the rich architecture, heritage and history of Odisha before guests from other countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)