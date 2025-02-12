Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12, (ANI): A 53-year-old patient died at the Nair Hospital in Mumbai of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. With this the number of fatalities from the rare neurological disorder has gone up to 8 in Maharashtra.

The 53-year-old person was admitted to Mumbai's Nair Hospital and died during the treatment.

As per the Maharashtra health department till February 11, a total of 192 people have been suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A total of 172 cases GBS cases have been confirmed and a total of seven deaths have been reported so far due to the disease.

Most cases are from Pune and surrounding areas.

As per information, 40 cases are from the Pune MC area whereas 92 are from the newly added villages of the PMC area. 29 cases have been reported from Pimpri Chinchwad whereas 28 GBS incidents have come from the Pune Rural area. Eight cases have been reported from other districts.

According to the Health Department of Maharashtra, 104 patients have been discharged so far whereas 50 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The other 20 are on the ventilator.

On February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation sealed 30 private water supply plants in Nanded, Dhayari and outer areas of Sinhgad village of Pune city. The administration have identified these areas as the epicentre of the GB Syndrome outbreak. As per a PMC official, the action against these plants was taken in the last two days.

The PMC took action against these plants after they collected water samples as they were found unfit for drinking. Some plants didn't have the much-needed permissions to operate whereas some plants had excessive amounts of Escherichia coli bacteria to operate. Also some of the plants weren't using any kind of disinfectants and chlorine to control the contamination of water.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a key meeting with Maharashtra's health and medical ministers and reviewed the steps and measures been taken by the authorities to control GBS. (ANI)

